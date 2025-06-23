Detours begin on Highway 56 near West Concord

(ABC 6 News) – Detours will be put in place on Highway 56 between West Concord and Highway 14 starting Monday, June 23rd, according to MnDOT.

That part of Highway 56 will be closed to traffic from Dodge County Road (DCR) 34 to West Concord until mid-July, when crews are expected to be done making concrete repairs on the road.

If going south, motorists will need to go east on DCR 24, south on DCR 7, east on DCR 20, south on DCR 7 to Dodge Center, and west on DCR 34 to reach Highway 56. Motorists going north will use the same detour but in reverse.