Detour starts for Highway 42 in Eyota today

(ABC 6 News) – A detour will be in place along Highway 42 in Eyota starting Tuesday morning, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The detour starts at 10 a.m., as crews from Canadian Pacific Railway will be repairing the railroad crossing on Highway 42. The detour is expected to last until 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

During this time, motorists looking to go south on Highway 42 will take Highway 14 east to Olmsted County Road 7 south through Eyota, until it rejoins Highway 42. Drivers going north will do the reverse.

There will be signs in place showing drivers where to go.