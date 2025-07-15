Detour expected for Southbound Highway 52 near Interstate 90

(ABC 6 News) – Motorists traveling south on Highway 52 from Rochester to reach Interstate 90 will encounter a detour starting at 6 a.m.

The closure will last from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, as crews set beams for the I-90 bridge over Highway 52.

To reach I-90, motorists going south will be detoured in Rochester to Highway 63 south to I-90 east of Stewartville. If you’re going further south on Highway 52, exit eastbound I-90 at Exit 224 at Eyota, then travel south on Olmsted County Road 7 to Highway 52 north of Chatfield.

Northbound Highway 52 will remain open and drivers will still be able to exit onto it from I-90 going west. I-90 will also remain open in both directions.

More short-term detours will be announced when crews prepare the bridge for concrete deck pour and when they eventually remove equipment.