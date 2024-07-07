Detour begins July 8 for bridge replacement over I-90

(ABC 6 News) – Motorists traveling on Olmsted County Road 35 northwest of Stewartville will encounter a detour at the bridge over Interstate 90 starting Monday, July 8.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, it is for bridge replacement construction.

Icon Constructors, LLC is the prime contractor and work is expected to be completed by late October.

County Road 35 motorists will use the following detours beginning July 8:

To reach County Road 35 west of I-90: From Highway 63, motorists should go west on County Road 6 then north on County Road 8 to reach County Road 35 west of I-90. From I-90, motorists should exit at County Road 6 and go west, then north on County Road 8 to reach County Road 35 west of I-90.

To reach County Road 35 east of I-90: From County Road 8, motorists should go south, then east on County Road 6 and then north on Highway 63 to reach County Road 35 east of I-90. From I-90, motorists should exit at County Road 6 and go east, then north on Highway 63 to reach County Road 35 west of I-90.



I-90 will be temporarily closed and detoured during bridge demolition, when new beams are set and when the concrete for the new bridge deck is poured. Exact dates and detour route will be announced once the schedule is set.

To learn more about the project and to sign up to receive project update emails, visit the MnDOT project website.