Details released for Goodview fire chief’s funeral

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Public safety released details on Goodview Fire Chief Jason Gruett’s funeral to the public on Tuesday.

Gruett’s funeral will be held this Thursday, March 20th, at the Remlinger Car Museum in Winona starting at 11 a.m. Hoff Funeral Home will act as an overflow location for members of the public wanting to attend.

PREVIOUS STORY: City of Goodview honors the life of late Fire Chief Jason Gruett

There will be a procession from the museum to St. Mary’s Cemetery in Minneiska, which will pass by the Goodview Fire Station. The wake and burial will be private though, and will not be open to the public.

Goodview Mayor Ben Klinger, a friend of Gruett and the town’s former deputy fire chief, will read a statement from Gruett’s family before the funeral.