Destination Medical Center Corporation advances projects to support Rochester infrastructure

(ABC 6 News) – The Destination Medical Center Corporation Board of Directors approved several development projects in Rochester during a meeting on Thursday.

Those projects are aimed at strengthening Rochester’s infrastructure, expanding transit-oriented development, and preserving the city’s historic character.

One is the 2nd Street Public Realm Enhancement project. It’s a key downtown connection and future route of the LINK Bus Rapid Transit system. The DMCC Board approved financial support for buying the land needed and park improvements, to create pedestrian-friendly spaces.

Another approved project was the development of the West Transit Village. The board authorized the use of DMC tax increment financing to help fund critical infrastructure for the project, which will create housing, retail, and public spaces.

The DMCC Board approved funding to improve historic property at 224 1st Ave SW, including electrical upgrades to improve safety and functionality.

Up to $175,000 in DMC funding was approved for near-term enhancements and technical analysis at Peace Plaza. that includes immediate improvements to pedestrian pathways, as well as engineering, surveying, and cost analysis to guide future improvements.

You can watch the full meeting here.