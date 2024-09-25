Des Moines police officer goes home after being shot in the head

By KAALTV

Officer goes home

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s one step forward for a Des Moines police officer as he finally leaves the hospital after being shot in the head.

Related: An Iowa shootout leaves a fleeing suspect dead and 2 police officers injured

Officers Cade Moritz and Jacob Boekhoff were both shot on September 16th after a police chase with a suspect ensued from a failed traffic stop.

Police said that suspect Joshua Green, 37, pulled out a gun and fired. He was killed when officers returned fire.

Moritz has been in the hospital since while Boekhoff was released last week.

Related: One officer released from hospital following Des Moines shootout