Des Moines police officer goes home after being shot in the head

(ABC 6 News) — It’s one step forward for a Des Moines police officer as he finally leaves the hospital after being shot in the head.

Officers Cade Moritz and Jacob Boekhoff were both shot on September 16th after a police chase with a suspect ensued from a failed traffic stop.

Police said that suspect Joshua Green, 37, pulled out a gun and fired. He was killed when officers returned fire.

Moritz has been in the hospital since while Boekhoff was released last week.

