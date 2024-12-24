Department store Nordstrom agrees to be acquired and taken private

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The department store Nordstrom has agreed to be acquired and taken private in a deal worth over $6 billion.

The company says it reached an agreement with Nordstrom family members and a Mexican retail group.

Nordstrom’s board of directors unanimously approved the deal. Stockholders will receive $24.25 for each share of the stock.

The deal is expected to close early next year.