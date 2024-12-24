Department store Nordstrom agrees to be acquired and taken private

By KAALTV

Nordstrom to go private

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The department store Nordstrom has agreed to be acquired and taken private in a deal worth over $6 billion.

The company says it reached an agreement with Nordstrom family members and a Mexican retail group.

Nordstrom’s board of directors unanimously approved the deal. Stockholders will receive $24.25 for each share of the stock.

The deal is expected to close early next year.