Department of Defense cancels $1.1M grant for Winona State University Civic Center

WSU Grant Cuts

(KSTP) – Winona State University says a $1.1 million grant awarded to them from the Department of Defense has now been terminated.

According to the university, the grant would have gone toward a Civic Center intended to promote engagement among students, faculty, local government entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its goals were to foster civility, community dialogue, and ethical leadership.

Work began on the Civic Center in the fall of 2024. However, on Feb. 28, the university said it was informed by the Department of Defense its grant was being terminated.

WSU reports the termination letter “referenced Code of Federal Regulations language that indicates a federal award may be terminated if the ‘award no longer effectuates the program goals or agency priorities.’”

While the grant will no longer be available to help fund the Civic Center project, WSU says it intends to evaluate the center and make a decision on whether to move forward with it or not.

“This grant represented a significant investment in student learning and regional community support for civic engagement, and we are disappointed the award has been terminated,” WSU said in a statement. “We plan to assess the progress and investments made to date in the Civic Center project and its stated goals and examine how we might continue to lead this work in partnership with our students and others in our surrounding communities.”

Before the grant was pulled, the center held a series of events called “Promoting Civility Through Dialogue,” launched an internship program and partnered with SE MN Together, a group that works to strengthen regional connections and build local capacity to solve their communities’ issues.