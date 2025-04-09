Dennis warned to comply with federal court orders; ordered to meet with City of Rochester for filings ahead of pretrial

(ABC 6 News) – Molly Dennis’ lawsuit against the City of Rochester took a step forward recently — but may be in jeopardy after a federal judge warned the former city council member about cooperating with court orders.

Shortly after federal court set a pretrial conference for Dennis’ discrimination lawsuit against the city, Jenny Gassman-Pines, representing the City of Rochester, filed a letter saying Dennis had not answered her or talked to anyone else with the city about their “joint obligations” to file redacted documents.

“Defendants are committed to complying with the Court’s Order, but cannot do so without

Ms. Dennis’s input regarding the redactions and her agreement that Defendants can file the

documents on the parties’ behalf,” Gassman-Pines wrote. “Defendants ask this Court for guidance regarding compliance with its Order in this context.”

On April 2, Judge Douglas L. Micko ordered Dennis to meet with the City of Rochester to jointly file redacted versions of some documents ahead of the pretrial hearing.

Dennis was given a deadline of April 9. If not, the City of Rochester is allowed to file the documents on its own by April 11.

Micko also warned Dennis that further failures to comply with court orders “may result in this Court’s recommendation that this matter be dismissed for failure to prosecute.”

ABC 6 News reached out to Molly Dennis and the City of Rochester April 9 to see if they had met to file the documents.

ABC 6 News has not yet received a response from either party.

Molly Dennis created a GoFundMe for legal costs associated with her civil suit, online here: Fundraiser by Molly Dennis : Help fund Government Accountability