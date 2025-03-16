Demolition derby in Austin on Saturday aims to smash cancer

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – In Austin on Saturday, a demolition derby looked to not only smash up some cars, but to smash cancer as well.

The derby was supposed to happen a week before at the Mower County Fairgrounds, but was rescheduled due to snow.

While some of the drivers were just there to perfect their craft, the cause hit close to home for others. Drivers like Ryan Distad, whose mother is a two-time breast cancer survivor, said “I run this show every single year to help for cancer research purposes. That’s my main reason for being here.”

People had a chance to warm up with some hot chocolate and pizza between shows, before braving the cold air again.

Proper safety precautions were followed, and firefighters were on standby in case any smoke turned to fire.

The event was a part of Austin’s “Paint the Town Pink” movement, and all proceeds from the derby went to supporting cancer research at the Hormel Institute.