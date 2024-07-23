Democrats to hold virtual roll call as Kamala Harris continues picking up steam towards presidential nomination

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Even though Kamala Harris has not officially been named the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, she is already kicking the campaign into high gear.

The current Vice President has endorsements from many of the highest ranking Democrats, including current President Joe Biden, who announced on Sunday that he will not be running for re-election.

It appears, though, that the Democratic Party will be doing its best to make a nomination sooner rather than later with the Democratic National Convention less than a month away.

The party will be holding a virtual roll call to decide their nominee for this fall’s election. The Convention Rules Committee will meet this Wednesday to determine exactly how the party will go about conducting that.

The Chairman of the DNC has said that the roll call will take place by August 7th as the DNC is set to get started on August 19th in Chicago.