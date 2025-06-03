Democrat Julie Stauch joins 2026 Iowa Governor race

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A new candidate is throwing their hat into the ring for the 2026 Iowa Governor race.

On Tuesday morning, Democrat Julie Stauch told voters she will focus on the people of Iowa first.

Stauch describes herself as an educator and small business owner and chose to use a resume and cover letter to apply to be governor.

Since Governor Kim Reynolds announced she will be stepping down, fellow Republicans like Mike Bousselot and Randy Feenstra along with Democrat Rob Sand have announced they will join the race.