Delta raises employee base pay

(ABC 6 News) — Delta Airlines is once again giving most of its employees a raise.

The company said it is increasing its base pay by 4% starting on June 1. The increase applies to hourly base pay for eligible ground employees and flight attendants around the world with the exception of pilots and dispatchers, who are covered by union contracts.

This latest raise marks the fourth year in a row Delta has boosted employee pay.