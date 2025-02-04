Delano’s Ice Palace closes temporarily due to vandalism and weather

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Ice Palace in Delano was forced to close early due to a couple of issues.

Organizers said that due to the warm weather along with vandalism on Saturday night, they decided to temporarily close up shop.

The plan, they say, is to reopen on Thursday, February 6, and they plan to expand the palace due to the colder temperatures expected this week.

It will be open from Thursday to Sunday until 9 p.m. as long as the weather cooperates.