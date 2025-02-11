Def Leppard to perform perform at Minnesota State Fair

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday announced Def Leppard for the 2025 Grandstand Concert Series sponsored by Sleep Number.

The famous rock band will perform at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 26th. Tickets for reserved seating go from $77-$292.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 14th, and can be purchased at this link.

More grandstand information can be found on the Minnesota State Fair’s website.

The Great Minnesota Get Together is now 191 days away.