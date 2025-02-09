Deer hit in Mason City crash

(ABC 6 News) – The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office (CGCSO) responded to a single-vehicle crash in Mason City on Saturday.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, it happened in the area of 255th Street and Jonquil Ave around 6:10 p.m.

67-year-old Robert Thompson of Mason City was traveling eastbound on 255th Street when he struck a deer that entered the roadway from the north.

A responding deputy was advised the front passenger, 60-year-old Cheryl Thompson of Mason City, was complaining of slight pain from the seat belt.