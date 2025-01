(ABC 6 New) – One man was hurt in Rochester on New Year’s Eve when a deer caused him to swerve off the road.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 10:16 p.m. reporting a crash with injuries near Salam Glen Winery on 60th Avenue Southwest.

A man had swerved to avoid a deer and rolled his car. Thankfully, he was the only occupant of the car, and only reported moderate injuries.