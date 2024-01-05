DEED workforce grant coming to SE Minnesota

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Economic Development announced a round of grants to support workforce development programs, and some of that money will land in our area.

Workforce Development Incorporated in Rochester will get $475 thousand to improve training for forklift operators, certified nursing assistants and more.

In Zumbrota, Three Rivers Community Action will get $120 thousand to provide job training and financial literacy.