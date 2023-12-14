DEED announces $12.5 million in small business grants; over $400,000 coming to Southeast Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced that 41 organizations across Minnesota will receive $12.5 million in Small Business Assistance Partnership funding, including 3 organizations in Southeast Minnesota.

The Collider foundation in Rochester was awarded $67,000, while the Rochester Area Business Development Center will get $214,000. The Community and Economic Development Associates in Chatfield will also receive $175,000.

The 41 grantee organizations will provide small business development services to entrepreneurs and small business owners, with a particular focus on underserved populations, including individuals who are Black, Indigenous, People of Color, U.S. military veterans, people with disabilities, low-income people and residents of Greater Minnesota.

Nearly three-quarters of the grantees (29 of 41) are focused on supporting Black, Indigenous and People of Color business owners and entrepreneurs. Just over half of the funding ($6.1 million) is going to grantees that will serve business owners and entrepreneurs in Greater Minnesota.

