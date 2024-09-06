Dedication and Expansion Ceremony to be held at Soldier Field Veterans Memorial

(ABC 6 News) — The Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Committee will be hosting a Dedication and Expansion Ceremony to honor Wayne and Carol Stillman as well as announce plans to expand the nationally recognized memorial.

The expansion will include the end of the Cold War, Peacekeeping Operations in the Balkans, and the Global War on Terror. Attendees will have an opportunity to honor the service of Wayne Stillman and to learn more about the Memorial expansion.

The event will take place at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial on Saturday, September 14th at 10 AM.