Decorah man charged with attempted murder waives initial hearing

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, a Decorah man charged with attempted murder waived his initial hearing scheduled for Monday.

22-year-old Hunter Youngblood turned himself in on October 1 following a weapons incident in September.

Youngblood is accused of trying to kill a woman and beating another woman while also facing charges of domestic abuse and harassment.

His next court appearance is now scheduled for October 29.