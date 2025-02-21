Decorah High School teacher charged for having sexual relationship with student

(ABC 6 News) — On February 15, the Decorah Police Department received a report from an individual who had concerns about what they felt was an inappropriate relationship between a Decorah High School Teacher and a student.

Following an investigation, Dustin Harland Bliven, 48, was arrested and transported to the Winneshiek County Jail.

According to a press release from Decorah Police, the reporting party provided evidence, and officers made contact with the student, allowing for more evidence to be discovered.

DPD then informed the Decorah Community School District administration of the active investigation.

Bliven was charged with sexual exploitation of a school employee, which is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine between $1025 and $10,245.