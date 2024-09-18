Debate grows regarding proposed Farmington data center

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — There is a growing debate over a proposal to build a data center in Farmington.

The plan is to build it on a 340-acre plot of land that currently is a golf course.

On Monday night, dozens of people spoke at the city council meeting after Farmington’s Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of the development.

One resident pointed out that Tract, the company in charge of development, has admitted that there will be constant noise from the data center while others relayed feelings that the council was not taking the community’s quality of life into account.

Preliminary development plans are expected to go before the council next month.