Deadly plane crash in Kazakhstan leaves 38 dead

(ABC 6 News) — U.S. officials say a deadly passenger plane crash in Kazakhstan may be due to a Russian anti-aircraft system.

Video taken from the ground shows the Azerbaijan aircraft in its final moments in the sky as it erratically rises and falls.

Moments later, the plane crashed onto a field in a ball fire, killing 38 of the 67 passengers onboard. The 29 surviving passengers were hospitalized with some in critical condition.

The CEO of Osprey, which is a flight security company, claims there was a significant drone attack near the plane while it was flying.