Deadline to redeem e-bike rebate approaching

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The clock is ticking for those looking to redeem their e-bike rebates in Minnesota.

Rebates sent in July will expire on September 10th. The rebates will no longer be valid if they aren’t used within two months of them being issued.

If you received one, the expiration date will be listed on your certificate.