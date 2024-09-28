Deadline for FEMA disaster aid extended

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s been a rough summer weather wise, and people who were affected from severe storms and flooding earlier this year now have more time to apply for federal disaster assistance.

FEMA has extended the application deadline to October 27th for people in 21 Minnesota counties including Freeborn and Mower.

Assistance could include money for temporary housing, repairs, or even to help cover the cost of moving.

For more information, click here.