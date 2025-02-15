DCSO arrests two Dodge Center residents in assault investigation

(ABC 6 News) — An assault investigation in Dodge County on Friday afternoon led to the arrest of a husband and wife from Dodge Center.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Jazmin Sifuentes-Moreno was arrested at their residence in Dodge Center while her husband, 48-year-old Cesar Avarado Solis, was arrested at his Blooming Prairie employer.

Both were arrested for 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct charges and transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center to be held until their first court appearance next week.

DCSO said it has had several inquiries asking if agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were conducting arrests in Dodge Center, but DCSO confirmed ICE agents were not involved in the investigation.