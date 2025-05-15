Days ahead of deadline, Walz and state leaders reach budget target agreement

(KSTP) – Minnesota political leaders are expected to speak Thursday morning after reaching an agreement on state budget targets.

According to Gov. Tim Walz’s office, he, as well as Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, House Speaker Lisa Demuth and Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman will be speaking about the agreement.

Thursday’s news conference was scheduled for 10:15 a.m. and is streamed by ABC 6 affiliate KSTP:

A document showing the agreement is embedded below.

If a final budget agreement isn’t reached by the May 19 session deadline, layoff notices and other government shutdown preparations could start. Those would begin if an agreement and budget bills aren’t passed by June 1.

If an agreement isn’t reached by June 30, state funding for any programs not passed into law would stop on July 1, when parts of the state government could shut down.

But House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman says lawmakers still hope to avoid a special session.