Daycare worker accused of malicious punishment of 1-year-olds

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester daycare worker appeared in Olmsted County Court Monday on two charges of abusing children in her care.

Alexis Kemp, 25, was charged with two counts of malicious punishment of a child under age 4.

According to court documents, on May 29, Rochester police responded to a past-action abuse call at a NW Rochester daycare.

An officer spoke to the parents of a 13-month-old infant, who said their child had bruising on her shoulders and spine.

According to court documents, a member of the kitchen staff had been concerned about how Kemp was caring for the children, and reviewed surveillance footage which allegedly showed Kemp picking up the child and “slam(ming) her face-down into the crib followed by forceful open hand hits to Victim’s back.”

Police allegedly confirmed that the footage showed Kemp using excessive force, as well as placing her hand on the back of the infant’s head and pressing it into the mattress for several seconds.

The investigator also allegedly saw video of Kemp grabbing another child by the leg and yanking her, causing the child to fall and hit her head on the floor.

“Kemp reported that she was overwhelmed by Victim crying during a nap time and that she used too much force to try and get Victim to lay down for the nap,” court documents read.

ABC 6 News has reached out to Rochester police to confirm Kemp’s workplace.