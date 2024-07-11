Day two of the Kyle Ricke murder trial

The second day of Kyle Ricke's murder trial took place on Wednesday.

(ABC 6 News) — In Dickinson County, Iowa, Wednesday was the second day of Kyle Ricke’s murder trial.

Ricke is accused of murdering Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram back in September 2023.

Related: Algona police officer killed on duty

Jurors in the trial heard from an Iowa DCI agent who claimed that Ricke told him he “blacked out” and had no memory of shooting Cram eight times.

A medical examiner reminded jurors that Cram was shot in the head three times. One of these shots hit his brain stem, killing him instantly.

Later in the day, a second DCI agent, Aaron Onder, discussed finding the murder weapon, which he claimed was recovered on June 19th, 2024.

Ricke’s trial will resume on Thursday morning.