Day care van carrying 10 children crashes into semi truck in West Des Moines

(WOI) – West Des Moines police and several other agencies responded to a crash between a van and a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a crash on S. 88th Street between E.P True Parkway and Cody Drive at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to Sgt. Adam Porath of West Des Moines police.

The first officer arrived at the scene in just four minutes and proceeded to call for more services.

“Because of the impact between the van and the semi, the semi’s fuel tank ruptured which spilled diesel fuel into the street… whenever we have a fuel leak, we have to call in a lot of people,” Porath said.

Initial investigations indicate the semi was driving south on S. 88th Street when the van, which was traveling north, veered into the semi’s lane, causing a head-on collision.

The van was carrying 10 day care children at the time of the crash. Two people, the driver and a passenger, were in the semi. Both drivers and seven kids were taken to the hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Porath described the van driver as “distracted”, but said cell phone use has been ruled out.