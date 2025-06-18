Dave’s Hot Chicken holds VIP event ahead of grand opening in Rochester

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — For years, Rochester has been promised several quick-grab chicken restaurants only for rumors of Raising Cane’s or Popeyes to fall apart.

However, Dave’s Hot Chicken is finally delivering the Med City a new chicken restaurant.

On Wednesday, the location opened its doors for a VIP event allowing guests to get a first taste of its menu.

Friends, family, and staff lined up to see what the new eatery has to offer and give staff a chance to sharpen their skills.

“So people from Rochester, Austin, Owatonna, those areas, they flock and travel to the Minneapolis area for Dave’s or Cane’s or something like that and so again we are happy that Dave’s is here. We want those people to come here. You know to bring their friends and family this way. We want Rochester to be that trademark place for Dave’s in the area. So that’s what we are shooting for,” said General Manager Cassie Daniel.

Dave’s serves everything from sliders to tenders for all taste levels ranging from spice-free up to reaper.

The restaurant will be opening the doors of its new location just south of Graham Park on Friday at 10 a.m. with a grand opening ceremony.