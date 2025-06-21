Dave’s Hot Chicken holds Grand Opening in Rochester

Dave's Hot Chicken Grand Opening

(ABC 6 News) – Lovers of spicy food swarmed to get their first taste of Dave’s Hot Chicken in Rochester on June 20.

The new restaurant is located at 1620 Broadway Avenue S., which is just southwest of Graham Arena.

Less than half an hour after opening, the line inside nearly went out the door with a long line also in the drive through.

Former NBA player and co-owner Kris Humphries was in town for opening day.

His family has previously operated chains like Five Guys in Rochester.

“Great people, and you know when we got into… Dave’s Hot Chicken, we’re rolling it out across the State of Minnesota, and Rochester was a place where we definitely wanted to be.” Kris Humphries told ABC 6 on opening day.

While “hot” is in the name, co-owner Alex Humphries says the menu has something for all palates.

“We go from no spice to reaper, so reaper you’ll need to sign the waiver for that, but for those brave enough, you’re welcome to try it.” Alex Humphries said.

The new Dave’s Hot Chicken location is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. seven days a week.