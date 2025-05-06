Date set for cannabis license application lottery in Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A date has been set for the cannabis license application lottery in Minnesota.

Drawings will be held on June 5 for social equity and general applicants for three license types: cannabis cultivator, cannabis manufacturer, and cannabis mezzobusiness.

The lottery for general retailer applicants will happen later this summer.

“The office has prioritized the review of applications for the license types necessary to successfully stage the market,” said OCM Interim Director Eric Taubel via a press release. “Today’s announcement reflects the office’s goal to license the supply chain from the starting points in order to foster an equitable cannabis market that prioritizes public health and safety, consumer confidence, and market integrity.”

“In the coming weeks, more and more applicants will be notified that they are advancing to the application lotteries. They will soon join the hundreds of qualified social equity applicants who are already deep in the process of completing application requirements,” said Jess Jackson, OCM’s director of social equity, via a press release. “It’s exciting to see the entrepreneurial spirit of our applicants as they get closer to having a license in hand and prepare to open their doors for business.”