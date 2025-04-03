Date moved up for I-90 lane changes near Rochester as MnDOT prepares for bridge demolition

(ABC 6 News) — Drivers on I-90 will see lane closures beginning Friday, April 4 as traffic is changed to prepare for demolition of the eastbound bridge over Hwy 52 next week.

Related: Hwy 52 to close at I-90 south of Rochester

According to MnDOT, I-90 traffic will be moved to single lanes in each direction in the westbound lanes. This change will also close the I-90 eastbound off-ramp at Hwy 52.

Related: Local officials get ready for the start of construction season, how you will be affected

Originally, these lane changes were scheduled for next week, but weather forecasts have prompted the earlier change to ensure the pavement markings can be placed.

Bridge demolition is then scheduled for April 8-12.

After demolition, drivers will be able to use southbound Hwy 52 from Rochester to reach the eastbound I-90 on-ramp. Drivers who want to travel further south on Highway 52 into Marion and beyond will be detoured using the I-90 eastbound on-ramp and travel to the next I-90 exit (Exit 224) at Eyota and then travel south on Olmsted County Road 7. This detour will be in place until November once the bridge demolition is completed.