Dashcam footage shows trooper Shane Roper’s previous crashes

(ABC 6 News) — State Trooper Shane Roper is facing charges of 2nd degree manslaughter following an on-duty crash that killed 18-year-old Olivia Flores back in May.

Digging into Roper’s personnel file also revealed a history of on-duty crashes leading up to the crash that killed Flores. The file also revealed limited disciplinary action taken by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Now, ABC 6 News has acquired dashcam footage that shows exactly what happened in Roper’s previous crashes.

Roper’s first crash occurred on February 16th, 2019, when he was responding to a call for assistance and crashed into another patrol vehicle, injuring the officer driving the vehicle and damaging both vehicles extensively. Minnesota State Patrol gave Roper a written reprimand for that crash.

Two years later, Roper had his second crash on May 22nd, 2021. While driving his unit, Roper was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle after he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the vehicle. Roper received a one-day suspension which was deducted from his vacation bank.

Later that year on December 29th, 2021, Roper was responding to an assist for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. According to weather records, it was very cold and clear that night, with temperatures around five degrees with icy and snowy conditions when Roper struck a deer.

According to documentation, Roper violated MSP policy by not creating a CAD event or notifying dispatch of his intentions. He was also driving 77 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. Once again, Roper received a written reprimand.

According to each letter of reprimand, if no further disciplinary action was taken against Roper for the next two years following these letters being issued, he could put in a written request for these files to be removed. He did not make it two years between either occasion.