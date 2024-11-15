Dangers of falling trees amidst extreme weather fluctuations

(ABC 6 News) — Extreme weather fluctuations may turn something many of us have in our own backyards into a deadly danger.

This year alone, at least 35 people have died from falling trees.

Trees are having trouble adapting from the high precipitation from this spring to the drought conditions that were experienced this fall.

As a result, tissue within the branches starts to shrink, causing branch fractures. In stable conditions, the fractures can mend over time, but the continued instability in climate is causing branches to break and entire trees to die.

Spotting the issues early gives time to trim off the bad branches.

“When you look up, and you see something that might not look like it should be, that way a limb that has no leaves, bark that’s peeling off, and there’s nothing attached, no twigs. We also obviously look for limbs that have already broken and are just hanging precariously cracks, any big open wounds,” said certified arborist John Lang.

To keep trees healthy and safe, you might want to have them inspected by an arborist at least once per year, ideally before a major storm.

The added weight of snow can cause even heavy branches to snap in an instant.

Although it might sound unrealistic, if you cannot get your trees trimmed during the winter, experts say to consider avoiding areas in your home where the tree could potentially fall even if it means sleeping in a different room.