Dancing for the Dream raises over $140,000

(ABC 6 News) – This year’s Dancing for the Dream fundraiser was the most successful in history, according 43 North Iowa.

The event raised a record-breaking $140,000 to support people with disabilities across north Iowa.

“Every year, we say we can’t top last year, and the North Iowa community says, ‘Watch this!’” said John Derryberry, Executive Director of 43 North Iowa, in a press release. “From our Board of Directors to our overnight staff, we are so thankful for the donations, the support, and the way North Iowa continues to believe in our mission in such a big way.”

It took place at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake on Saturday, April 5.

The evening kicked off with a set from The Mercury 3 rockabilly band, with dancers representing Newman Catholic, Mason City High School, and NIACC — alongside 43 North Iowa clients — performing “ME!”

2025 Slate of Dancers, Newman Catholic, Mason City High School, NIACC, & Client Dancers, courtesy of 43 North Iowa.

The night was emceed by Colleen Frien of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce and Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley.

Emcees Colleen Frien of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce and Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley.

The Mirror Ball Trophy for highest fundraising went to the cousin duo of Kelby Schultz from the Mason City Chamber of Commerce and Jenn Pope, owner of Roots Nutrition Counseling and More and Boards & Bars. They performed “Hot To Go!” by Chappell Roan.

Winning Team: Kelby Schultz and Jenn Pope, courtesy of 43 North Iowa.

“This night is always a joyful reminder of what happens when a community comes together with creativity, generosity, and heart,” said Theresa Price, Fund Development Coordinator at 43 North Iowa. “The dancers gave it their all, and the crowd gave right back. It’s fun with a purpose, and that purpose is helping people find their way.”