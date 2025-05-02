Dancers downtown bring passion, business, traffic delays to Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Among a group of girls navigating their way through the halls of the Mayo Civic Center wearing a full set of dancer’s makeup was Mayble Snaza whose mother had just driven down to Rochester from Hastings.

“When you get into town, it’s like insane,” Snaza said.

The madness Snaza is referring to is caused by the over 7,000 dancers from eight states traveling to the Med City for the Together We Dance national competition.

But the large number of dancers downtown is causing delays on the road and at hotels. Bobbi Perseke said she drove down from Alexandria but wasn’t able to check in to her hotel when she arrived in Rochester.

“We haven’t checked in yet. We came in, I called and the hotel was sold out so they were not letting people in before four,” Perseke said.

That’s why MnDOT spokesperson Mike Dougherty is urging people to plan ahead before planning a trip.

“If you’re coming to a new community, look and see what they might have for traffic information,” Dougherty said. “You know you can look at a city website, a county website to see what sort of construction is gonna go on.”

Dougherty added that if you are stuck in traffic, practice patience.

“You can have crashes and that just compounds all the delays you were upset with because you’ve now involved yourself in a crash,” Dougherty said.

The influx of people though, while may cause delays, has general manager for the Pittsburgh Blue restaurant thrilled about the business people are bringing.

“We definitely have full reservations the next three nights,” Coons said Wednesday. “I know they’re here for five nights, some of them are leaving Saturday, but yeah we’re pretty full.”

With the full house expected, Coons said she has to put more people on staff for the evening.

“More of the junior staff come in, so more of the wait assistants and the hosts and the food runners that kind of stuff,” Coons said.

All for the dancers who are giving it their all, despite the delays.