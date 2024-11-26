Dan Wolgamott wins House District 14B race after recount

(ABC 6 News) — A recount in Sherburne County is now complete, and incumbent Dan Wolgamott is the winner in the race for House District 14B.

Going into Monday, Wolgamott led the race by 191 votes after additional absentee ballots were counted and added to election night totals.

The recount found one fewer vote for Wolgamott.

The win combined with Brad Tabke’s win after a recount last week sets up the Minnesota House to be deadlocked at 67 seats each for Democrats and Republicans.