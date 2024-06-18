Damaged tree cleanup continues in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Teammates from the Rochester Parks & Recreation Department are continuing clean-up activities after the recent severe weather events, according to a press release.

The Forest Division says they thank the public for their patience as they continue to work through the long list of service requests.

The Rochester Parks & Recreation Department is reminding residents that Forestry teammates are doing tree work based on priority.

The release says that crews will address threats to safety and travel first. It also states that tree limbs down in the boulevard or parklands that do not block the street or sidewalk are a lower priority and will be handled after high-priority trees have been addressed.

According to the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department, damaged/downed trees located on private property are the responsibility of property owners and tree work should be done by licensed tree contractors.

Here is a list of all licensed tree companies in the area.

The release says that boulevard is not to be used for storage of private property tree debris.