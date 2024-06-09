Dairy Days celebrates 50th anniversary

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Sunday marked the end of an action packed weekend in Adams with the 50th anniversary of Dairy Days.

The event offered plenty of fun activities for everyone who showed up.

These events included live music, vendors, food trucks, and even activities for kids such as face painting and the rad zoo.

The fun concluded at 8 p.m. on Sunday night.