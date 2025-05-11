Cyclists enjoy 2025 Med City Bike Swap

On a beautiful day, cyclist in Rochester got out for the 2025 Med City Bike Swap.

(ABC 6 News) — People in Rochester took advantage of a beautiful day by getting out to tune up their bicycles for the summer at the 2025 Med City Bike Swap.

Cyclists could buy refurbished rides, used gear, parts, tools, and more at the old Silver Lake Fire Station.

People were also allowed to sell or donate their used bikes and accessories.

All proceeds went toward non-profit Pata de Pero’s efforts to make Rochester a more bicycle-friendly community.