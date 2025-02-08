Cupid’s Arrow fencing tournament returns this weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — This Saturday, the Cupid’s Arrow fencing tournament will return to the Rochester Regional Sports Center.

ABC 6 News anchor Mayzie Olson was joined by the Southern Youth Enrichment League Fencing Alliance, who are putting on the tournament, to get a firsthand look at fencing in the studio!

Watch the video above to learn more.