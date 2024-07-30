Culvert replacement work on CR-105 gets rolling Tuesday in Olmsted County

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, work will begin to replace a culvert on County Road 105 in Olmsted County located east of Plum Creek Drive NW.

CR-105 will remain closed while the work is being completed with no detours available for drivers. Work is expected to be completed on Tuesday, but it is weather dependent.