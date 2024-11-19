Crow abatement initiative coming to downtown Rochester next month

(ABC 6 News) – This December, there will be a crow abatement initiative in downtown Rochester’s business district, a press release said Tuesday.

The City of Rochester’s Parks and Recreation team will partner with Mayo Clinic’s Facilities Management and USDA Wildlife Services for the project.

According to the City of Rochester, the goal with this initiative is to reduce the negative effects associated with large seasonal crow populations.

This year’s intensive phase is scheduled for December 1 through 5, with ongoing dispersal activities through February. The work will happen primarily between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m., the press release noted.

These efforts were approved at the November 18 City Council Meeting.

Rochester has an estimated winter crow population exceeding 20,000. Crows are drawn to urban areas that offer warmth, ample roosting sites and few natural predators. According to the City of Rochester, these large roosts bring issues like noise and droppings, which can lead to health concerns, including risks of histoplasmosis and salmonella.

Paul Widman, Parks and Recreation Director, shares: “The goal of these efforts is to encourage the crows to recognize that downtown is not an ideal roosting location. Dispersing the large flocks into smaller groups throughout Rochester or moving them outside the city entirely should help reduce human-crow conflicts and improve the downtown experience for both residents and visitors.”

The USDA-led team will use several non-lethal methods for crow abatement. This includes lasers, distress calls, and pyrotechnics.

Select USDA members will also use pneumatic air rifles to cull a limited number of crows. This will reportedly reinforce a sense of danger within roosting areas.

According to the City of Rochester, these USDA officials are trained and have experience in lethal crow mitigation efforts in urban areas. All personnel will be clearly marked.

The City of Rochester adds that residents can help mitigate the impact of crows in their neighborhoods by placing trash in containers from lids to discourage crows from feeding.

The roosts have built up over time and the crow abatement initiative will likely take persistence and time to eliminate or reduce this behavior, the release said.