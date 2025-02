(ABC 6 News) — Crews from the City of Austin and Austin Utilities are working to repair a water main break.

According to a Facebook post from Austin Police Department, Oakland Pl and 14th Street NE are closed as crews work.

A photo from APD shows large amounts of water on the road, and the post says Oakland Avenue from 10th Drive to East Side Lake is “like a river.”

There is no word on when roads will reopen at this time.