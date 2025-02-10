UPDATE: No injuries in Brownsdale house fire

The Brownsdale Fire Department is at the scene of a house fire in town near the library.

(ABC 6 News) – The Brownsdale Fire Department says there were no injuries after a house fire on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street SE and Main Street E, near the public library.

Fire crews were on scene for around two hours working to extinguish the blaze.

First responders told ABC 6 News at the scene the occupants of the home were not there when the fire started.

Due to the extent of the damage, the residents of the home, who say they are renters, will not be able to continue living there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters have been hard at work for a couple of hours working to extinguish the blaze from both the exterior and inside of the home.

