(ABC 6 News) – Fire crews are at the scene of a grass fire along the north ditch of I-90 near exit 181.

Mower County dispatched confirmed just before 5 p.m. that crews are responding and the fire had just recently started.

Austin Fire Department confirmed to ABC 6 they are not at the scene, as this is the Rose Creek Fire Dept jurisdiction.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.